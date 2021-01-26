Cha-Ching! Check out How Much Tuba Büyüküstün Is Paid for Her Role in Sefirin Kızı

She's a talented actress.

And Tuba Büyüküstün has shared a glimpse of her new role in Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) after fellow actress Neslihan Atagül had to leave the show after being diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrome (LBS).

In her debuting scene, Tuba appeared next to co-star Engin Akyürekin under the rain, who plays the leading role as Sancar Efeoglu.

Tuba expressed gratitude for the opportunity she's been offered.

She wrote: 'If something flows towards you easily, they say accept it into your life.'

Then she thanked Sefirin Kızı's crew: 'I thank all my team for looking at me with love and faith .. We all got wet under the same rain in different ways.'

In addition to Tuba Büyüküstün's debut in The Ambassador's Daughter, some Turkish reports revealed that the actress has got herself a lucrative deal taking part in the series.

Hürriyet newspaper has reported that according to Snob Magazine, Tuba Büyüküstün has signed a deal of 3 million Turkish Liras ($407,830) to be part of the show, and she will also receive an amount of 200 thousand liras ($27,180) per episode, besides getting a share of the series' sales.

Tuba Büyüküstün, 38, has begun filming her first scenes six days ago in Muğla, southwestern Turkey.

In The Ambassador's Daughter, Tuba Büyüküstün reunites with her former co-star Engin Akyürekin, 6 years after they co-starred in the popular series Kara Para Aşk (Black Money Love).

Producers of Sefirin Kızı also revealed that the show will have 53 episodes, and the finale will be on May.