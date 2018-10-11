Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are 'Getting to Know Each Other'

Channing is 'casually dating' people and now is getting to know Jessie J (Source: channingtatum - Instagram - DFree - Shutterstock)

Channing Tatum is reportedly dating Jessie J.

The 38-year-old actor - who separated from his wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year - has recently started dating the British singer, but the celebrity duo are still getting to know each other.

A source told People: "It's very new."

Channing has a five-year-old daughter called Everly with his estranged wife.

The high-profile pair - who tied the knot in Malibu in 2009 - announced their separation in a joint statement in April.

They explained at the time: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The duo insisted there was nothing "salacious" about their split, and stressed that they were both determined to be the best possible parents to their daughter.

The statement continued: "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna (sic)."

Last month, meanwhile, it was reported that Channing and Jenna were both "casually dating" people.

An insider said in September: "Jenna is feeling ready to move on and to get back out there ... [Channing is] just interested in meeting people and dating."