Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Closer Than We Think

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz fuel dating rumors following a recent sighting in New York City.

Last week, the duo were seen on a joint bike ride, where Kravitz had her arms around the Magic Mike star.

Zoë and Channing wore casual outfits, both wearing denim pants and black shirts, and Kravitz accessorized her look with a large green handbag.

And on Thursday, the actors looked deeply engaged in conversation as they enjoyed their large iced coffee drinks during a sunny NYC outing.

The daughter of Lisa Bonet sported bra-less look with a blue midi-dress, while the Tatum kept it casual in a basic white t-shirt, denims, and Converse shoes.

Seriously these two are hot 🥵 together #ChanningTatum, Zoë Kravitz and another of his bikes get cozy in NYC https://t.co/sNxEkRIzoH via @pagesix — Sonia Carter (@SoniaC_ABQ) August 21, 2021

Dating rumors between Kravitz and Tatum first started on Twitter last January, days after Kravitz's divorce from her ex-husband Karl Glusman, was reported.

Zoë filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman, after less than two years of marriage, and the She's The Man actor has recently been off the market after his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend, singer Jessie J, who confirmed their breakup in October 2020.

The actors are currently working together on Kravitz's directorial debut.