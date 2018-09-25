Channing Tatum Dances With 5- Year Old Daughter

Channing Tatum has his daughter Everly with his wife Jenna Dewan (Source: channingtatum / Instagram )

Channing Tatum has "dance offs" with his five-year-old daughter.



The 38-year-old actor has his daughter Everly with his estranged wife Jenna Dewan, and with both her parents coming from dancing backgrounds - after having met on the set of dance movie 'Step Up' - it's no wonder the tot is already showing off "her own dance moves".





Channing told E! News: "She's always had dance moves. She does her own dance moves. I don't know where she gets them, but she's been doing them since the day she came out.



"We have dance-offs almost every day at some point. [During the opening song of any TV show] it's dance party time ... We get down."



Everly's dance skills come after Channing recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his daughter doing her own hand gesture during a school assembly, and praised her for her individuality.

He wrote: "So my daughter giving the lone [hand gesture] sing at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew. She cool AF!! And that i will never even come close to how f-ing cool she is. I'm proud and feeling some pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It has done a lot for me. (sic)"



And the 'Magic Mike' star later added he thought the moment was "cool".



He said: "I think everybody would think that was cool. It was one of those things, and I'm watching her, and she's in a lone group of kids, and it's how they say be quiet, at assembly, and she's just the lone one, just holding it up and being solid about it. Real calm. Solidarity."



Meanwhile, Everly's mother and actress Jenna, 37, said the tot was a "mirror" image of herself, and insisted she wanted her to "rule the world".



She said: "She's like a little mirror for me. She's so wilful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more wilful in my own life. If she's not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother."