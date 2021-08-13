Channing Tatum Feels Happy After Completing His Latest Movie

Channing Tatum, 41, is feeling 'happy' and 'easy' after completing his latest movie, The Lost City Of D with Sandra Bullock.

Lucky for his nearly 17 million Instagram followers that means they were treated to one of his signature, on-set, shirtless photos.

The first of three black and white iPhone shots shows Tatum staring into a mirror sans shirt as his hair is being cut.

The actor had a lot to say in his somewhat poetic caption.

'And just like that...our 1st Charlie yells "and that's a wrap"...and I feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off,' he started off.

In the photoset his barber can be seen behind him perfecting his famously chopped hair.

The father-of-one sports three small cuts above one of his eyebrows, appearing that his work makeup still hasn't been washed off.

The Magic Mike star continued, 'And now time...time for all the things. Mine time. Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else.'

He wrapped it up with 'I'm so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I've been blessed with. Be easy.'

That wasn't all the Alabama native had to share. He also headed to Instagram Stories to document a show of fireworks.

'Wrapped!!!' he wrote above the video as the sparks flew and crackled.

Finally, Channing shared some footage of himself indulging in a smoke session as Kanye West's Good Morning played and the lyrics flashed across the screen.

The Lost City of D co-stars Bullock and Brad Pitt has a role.

It is a story about a novelist who is stuck on a book tour with her cover star until they are both kidnapped.

The movie will be released April 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tatum recently sold the Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 40. The two were married from 2009 to 2019. They share daughter Everly, eight.