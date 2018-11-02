Channing Tatum 'Really Likes Jessie'

Channing Tatum and Jessie J (Twitter)

He's been linked romantically with Jessie J.

And hours after Channing Tatum was spotted leaving her Los Angeles residence after allegedly spending the night there, the actor attended her concert at the Wiltern Theater.

The movie star brought along his five-year-old daughter Everly for Jessie J's performance.

The actor rocked a lowkey look, including a jacket, sweats and a matching baseball cap.

Channing was seen carrying his daughter in his arms into the theater before Jessie's performance kicked off.

Everly looked sweet in a colorful dress with a white shirt and leggings.

Jessie J was seen rocking a sheer sequin dress over a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms; she added patent thigh high boots and a veil.

Jessie J sported loose tresses and dramatic makeup.

She was spotted arriving at the Wiltern Theatre for her scheduled concert.

The British singer, 30, was snapped getting out of her chauffeured black SUV surrounded by security.

She wore a long baggy white top and black trousers paired with black boots.

She carried a black shoulder purse and sported black-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Jessie appeared to be makeup-free and her short dark hair was tousled.

Whatever the status of her relationship with the Magic Mike XXL star, Jessie will soon be thousands of miles apart from him as Thursday marks the lastof her US gigs.

She kicks off a series of concerts in Britain next week, starting with Leicester on Thursday November 8.

She's back on track after recently canceling several dates from her R.O.S.E. tour due to 'exhaustion and major fatigue.'

Tatum, 38, was pictured making a low-key exit from the singer's place, reversing out of the driveway in his black Volvo estate car wearing a backwards baseball cap.

He's believed to have started dating Jessie not long after calling it quits with his wife of nearly 10 years, Jenna Dewan, who filed for divorce last week.

Before heading to Jessie's home, he'd reunited with Dewan to take their five-year-old daughter Everly trick-or-treating for Halloween.

'It's new, casual and they're having fun together,' a source previously told Us Weekly about the friendship between the actor and the singer.

More recently, sources claimed the actor 'really likes Jessie' despite their relationship being in its very early stages.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: 'Channing and Jessie's relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off.'

Channing's ex, Jenna, is also in a new relationship.

The actress is reportedly dating Steve Kazee, a 43-year-old Tony Award-winning actor.