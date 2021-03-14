Charli D’Amelio Wears a Gown From Lebanese Designer Zuhair Murad

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson, the broadcast, which celebrates kids’ favorite TV shows, movies and games was notably not short on glamorous style moments.

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the virtual event. Case in point: American TikTok star Charli D’Amelio who turned heads on the step and repeat wearing a gown from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

The 16-year-old, who took home the Female Social Star Award, chose a sheer black, strapless dress with a corseted bodice and a point d’esprit tulle midi skirt with Chantilly lace embroidery. She elevated the look with a pair of black, strappy pumps.

The TikTok star, who rose to fame for performing choreographed dance routines, was joined on the orange carpet by her older sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Dixie opted for a white jacket mini dress by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Elsewhere, fellow TikTok star Addison Rae, who was also present at the in-person portion of the ceremony, demanded a double take wearing a silver, heavily-sequined jacket and mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot hit the orange carpet in a long, canary-colored Stella McCartney gown, while Hailey Baldwin Bieber opted for a velvet, blush pink, coordinating top and skirt set from Alessandra Rich.

Some of the night’s major awards went to “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Stranger Things,” Robert Downey Jr. and Millie Bobbie Brown, who won the Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie Actress Awards, respectively.

On the music side of things, Ariana Grande took home the Favorite Female Artist award, while Justin Bieber was named Favorite Male Artist. Meanwhile, Korean boy band BTS were the night’s winners in the categories of Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star.

Rounding out the show was Grammy Award winner Bieber, who joined rapper Quavo to perform his chart-topper “Intentions,” as well as a medley of two recent singles, “Hold On” and “Anyone.”