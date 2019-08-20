Charlie Puth to Release a New Song This Wednesday

Singer Charlie Puth announced the title of his newest song on Instagram Monday. The song is called "I Warned Myself" and Puth plans to launch it on YouTube on Wednesday.

"'I WARNED MYSELF' IS OUT WEDNESDAY," Puth's Instagram post read. "THE MUSIC VIDEO COUNTDOWN STARTS AT 8AM WEDNESDAY ON YOUTUBE."

This will be the first of three songs Puth announced on Twitter last week.

"Since everybody is asking....I am putting out three songs...first one comes next week," Puth's Tweet on Aug. 15 read.

Since everybody is asking....I am putting out three songs...first one comes next week.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 16, 2019 Puth's last single was "Easier (Remix)" with 5 Seconds of Summer.

His last full album was 2018's Voicenotes.

Puth debuted in 2015 with his single "Marvin Gaye," featuring Megan Trainor on guest vocals. His song "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa became the theme to the film Furious 7 and served as a memorial to the late Paul Walker, who died in an automobile accident before he completed filming.