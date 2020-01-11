Charlize Theron Refuses to Reveal Her Relationship Status as She Spoke About #MeToo Movement

Charlize Theron refused to reveal her relationship status as she spoke about the Me Too movement amid her Golden Globe nomination for Bombshell.

The South-African born star, 44, reportedly turned ice cold when she was asked whether she was single during an interview with The Times.

'Oh, my God, really? I'm obviously not answering,' she said.

Charlize was previously engaged to Seann Penn but split in 2015. The Oscar winning actress was the one who called off the engagement after they spent time together in Europe in May, a source previously told US Weekly.

The actress has also previously been linked with Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and Stuart Townsend.

Charlize was then asked about Michael B Jordan - who her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margo Robbie decided would be her ideal match during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show and replied: 'He's sweet.'

Elsewhere, Charlize revealed there was a 'grey zone' within the Me Too movement, that made it hard for women to stand up for themselves.

'We've always dealt with that as, "Well, you weren't raped, so get over it". A lot of these abusers that we're hearing about are paternal, a charmer, somebody who really wants to help and invest in you and that is really complicated stuff for women to have to work through,' she said.

Charlize starred and produced Bombshell, which is an American drama film that is based upon several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Referencing her role as Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who brought sexual assault charges against her boss in 2016, she said the anchor had a 'moral dilemma' which was that 'she liked Roger'.

The actress has been nominated for best actress for Bombshell by the Screen Actors Guild, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and BAFTA in the UK.

It's expected she will receive her third Academy Award nomination when they're announced on Monday.

And Charlize revealed her mastering of Megyn's deep voice was so accurate viewers who actually knew her well thought the opening scene was actually documentary footage.

But Char the cast, which also includes Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, had no idea they were working on the origin story of the movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

She also spoke about the way the film portrays the rivalry between the women working at Fox.

According to Charlize, the men were smart enough to turn their victims against each other so no one would listen to them.

She revealed all women over 40 have had to 'laugh too loudly' at a man's jokes to make him feel better about himself.

Charlize previously spoke about her own experience of sexual harassment in the industry, in an interview with National Public Radio in the US about when a well-known director invited her to his house for an audition in 1994.

The initial incident occurred at the director's home, which happened 'at 9pm' on a Saturday night according to Theron.

Once there, the South African-born beauty said the unnamed filmmaker 'wore silk pajamas and offered me a drink and rubbed my knee'.

During the drive home, Charlize 'just kept hitting the steering wheel'.

'I put a lot of blame on myself ... that I didn't say all the right things, and that I didn't tell him to take a hike, and that I didn't do all of those things that we so want to believe we'll do in those situations.'