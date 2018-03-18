Charlize Theron: Trump’s ‘Armed Teachers’ Idea Is 'so Outrageous'
Theron was speaking at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)
Actress Charlize Theron said Saturday that the idea of arming teachers, touted by US President Donald Trump after recent US school shootings, or “adding more guns” to the situation, is “so outrageous.”
Theron was speaking at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai. “I have a very personal experience with gun violence,” the “Atomic Blonde” star said.
“I lost my father to gun violence.”
She added: “I just don’t understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me.”
