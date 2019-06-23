Charlotte Tilbury Honours Amal Clooney With New Lipstick Shade

The British-Lebanese lawyer, who is married to Hollywood’s George Clooney, is the inspiration behind the new shade, “Amazing Amal.”





The matte shade is described by the brand as “elegant soft, berry pink” — a versatile color that works for both daytime and nighttime looks.

“I wanted to create a soft elegant, berry-pink with the neutral-ness of warm berry, that can be used as a stain, or to add an enlivening pop of color to any outfit,” the award-winning make-up artist said in a released statement.

The pair have a famously close relationship — Tilbury did Clooney’s wedding make-up for her nuptials back in 2014, glammed her up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony in 2018 and even made her up for the Met Gala last year.

​

The other 10 shades in the new collection pay tribute to actors, authors, singers, models and, perhaps most endearingly, to Tilbury’s mother, Patsy. Olivia Palermo, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Minogue are just a few of the names featured in the new line.

In a released statement, Tilbury called them the “rule breakers, record makers and history shakers” of today.

The collection, dubbed the “Hot Lips” line, was first launched in 2016, when it celebrated the likes of Salma Hayek, Liv Tyler and Cindy Crawford.

​

Fast forward to 2019 and Tilbury has promised to donate a portion of the sales to the Women for Women International charity.

“When I created this range, I wanted to create a new color world for everyone — looking for gaps in the color spectrum and mixing the most nuanced, super flattering, super wearable shades! These shades have super powers, they look incredible on everyone! I always envision the color and texture, and how they complement each other to make the shade even more unique and incredible,” she said.