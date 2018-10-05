Charming Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Makeup Look Wearing Just White Robe

Kylie shared a number of photos in her white robe to her Instagram (Instagram)

She's one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

And Kylie Jenner's charm was undeniable in a series of Instagram photos she shared on Thursday.

The mother-of-one stunned as she showed off her makeup look wearing just a white robe.

Kylie was glammed up with flowy blonde tresses with picture perfect makeup from her own Kylie Cosmetics line.

Though the robe was nothing special, it was slung off her shoulders to reveal sexy shoulders and a hint of cleavage.

In another post she made eyes at the camera while the caption 'What lip should I use today[?]' hovered below.

It looked like baby daughter Stormi was around for the fun.

Kylie held her eight-month-old daughter in another shot from the day.

While she cuddled her pride and joy, a makeup artist dusted a brush across her eyelids.

Stormi was dressed in a sweet pair of white overalls over a grey shirt.

Later on the star shared social while on her way to a meeting.

Mom/manager Kris drove while Kylie shared selfies.

The star looked like she meant business, dressed up in a Burberry suit.

Her blonde tresses appeared several inches shorter that during her glam session and were styled straight instead of with old Hollywood waves.

It's possible that the meeting was about Kylie's rumored skincare line.

It was reported that the US Patent and Trademark Office has received applications for several telling trademarks, according to the website Trademark Ninja.

'Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner' and simply 'Kylie Skin' seem to hint at a new line.

The web address www.kylieskin.com has also been registered, but the link leads to nothing at the time being.

Her makeup line has already made her a bona-fide mogul.

According to Forbes Kylie is poised to become the world's youngest 'self-made' billionaire any moment now.