Check the First Photo of Hala Turk and Her Father After Reconciliation

Bahraini producer Mohammed Al Turk shared a photo on his Instagram profile with all of his children for the first time after a long time.





Mohammed Turk, his eldest daughter Hala and her two brothers, appeared in the pictures without Al Turk's daughter Ghazal nor his wife Dunia Batma.

Hala Al Turk's followers interacted with the family picture that her father posted, which was the first one for them together after a long break and the children's move to live with their mother Mrs. Mona Saber.

Dunia Batma said that she wished for forgiveness from Hala and her brothers if she harmed them in a show that screened during the holy month of Ramadan while she cried over being part of the reason the children had to move out of their father's house.

On the other hand, Hala seems to be busy with her own work especially that she started a cosmetics brand under her name.