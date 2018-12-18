Check Hala Shiha's FIRST Glamorous Photo Shoot After Removing Hijab

Hala Shiha has announced she removed hijab completely and that she will go back to acting after a 12 year break (Source: hala_shiha_fan - Instagram)

Actress Hala Shiha stole the limelight with her latest photo shoot, which is her first since she removed Hijab.

In the new pictures, Shiha appeared wearing a dress and a shawl of the same color.

Hala's pictures from the new photoshoot were highly shared on social media and the dress received lots of positive comments for its luxury.

It seems like Hala wanted to avoid criticism though and made sure to have a shawl on her shoulders in all the pictures since it is her first photo shoot after removing hijab.

The Egyptian actress added suitable diamond jewelry to the look and lifted her hair up, while leaving some hairs down to give her look a more vibrant appeal.

As for her makeup it was simple yet emphasized the beauty of her eyes.

Many complimented Shiha's new elegant pictures and her beauty and wished they would see her on the small screen soon.

