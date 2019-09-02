Check Ola Al Fares's First Appearance on Al Jazeera

Jordanian broadcaster Ola Al Fares said that she has officially moved to Qatari news channel Al Jazeera and that she will be reading news headlines as well as presenting the program "Maa Aw Ded" (With or Against) on Qatari network Bein, which was broadcast a month ago.





Al Fares appeared officially for the first time on Al Jazeera channel yesterday, and she expressed how she looks forward to taking on her new role. She said: "I will meet you tomorrow in the first appearance on Al Jazeera's screen in the news at 7 and 9 PM Mecca time; A big thank you goes to all my colleagues in the network who gave me a lot of support, advice, and containment"

Ola Fares appeared on screen and presented the news for the first time in eight years, yet many attacked her for moving to Al Jazeera Qatari channel after leaving the Saudi MBC channel for a better deal.