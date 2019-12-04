Check out Last Appearance of Late Artist Shaaban Abdel Rahim Before His Death (Video)

Egyptian folk singer Shaaban Abdel Rahim died at the age of 62 in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the military hospital of Maadi, after suffering from severe illness upon his return from Riyadh when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The last appearance of the late artist was at a concert during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, where he caught people's attention when he showed up in a wheelchair. People became curious about the nature of his illness.

Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, published a video on his Twitter account of the Abdel Rahim singing while seated.

Shaaban Abdel Rahim was born in Cairo's Sharabia neighborhood under his real name Qassem, but he chose the name Shaaban in the artistic field, which correlates to his birth month. One of his most famous songs is I Hate Israel, which was inspired by the events of the Palestinian Intifada.