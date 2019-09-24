Check Out The Laughter Factory’s October Line-Up

A new month means a new line-up at Dubai’s longest-running comedy show, The Laughter Factory. With two decades of experience the show brings in the best rising stars in the world of comedy to Dubai, so trust that October’s line-up will exceed expectations. Starting 10 October, The Laughter Factory will roll out the red carpet for Eleanor Tiernan, Emmanuel Sonubi and Mike Capozzola, who will lend their off-kilter humour to the 'Social Faux Pas' tour.



There’s no excuse not to catch this comedy night in action, as the trio appears at venues across town including Movenpick JBR, Grand Millennium Dubai, TRYP by Wyndham, Studio One Hotel and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Intrigued? Meet October’s residents here:

Eleanor Tiernan

Crowned the royalty of social faux pas, Irish comedian Tiernan is undoubtedly the best comic to kick-start the evening. Her scrolling list of television, radio, comedy club and festival appearances are a testament to her stand-up skills. When Tiernan isn’t commanding stages at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, opening for the likes of Stewart Lee and Jason Byrne or playing Dolores in the RTÉ sitcom Bridget and Eamonn, you may find her writing columns for The Times Online or dropping by venues like The Comedy Store in London.

Emmanuel Sonubi

Sonubi may be new to the UK’s comedy circles but he’s certainly not unknown. This bouncer-turned-comic is hard at work establishing a reputation as hefty as his build with regular appearances at spots like The Comedy Store, Swindon Comedy Club and now The Laughter Factory. Fellow comics aren’t immune to his craft with English comedian Seann Walsh saying, “I've only seen this guy destroy rooms.” Attend the show to hear him speak about his days as a burly bouncer and life as a prankster father with an unconventional job.

Mike Capozzola

Brilliant only begins to describe Capozzola’s sense of humour. This New York-raised, London-based artist has married the quirky traits of two fast-paced, distinctly cosmopolitan cities for a stand-up routine that will leave you in stitches. When he’s not performing shows around the world from Amsterdam to Barcelona, Capozzola is busy acting in television commercials or illustrating captivating cyborg cartoons. He’s certainly not one to be missed if his rave reviews from San Francisco Sketchfest have anything to say about his routine.

