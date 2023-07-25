Chef Burak is not the same anymore

ALBAWABA - The fraud scandal between chef CZN Burak and his dad, Burak is still the talk of social media.

And it seems like their family issues are affecting chef CZN Burak and his work.

In a video taken to social media, the chef failed to flip a huge pot filled with stuffed grape leaves for the first time in his career, which is something to worry about as he is known for cooking an enormous amount of food and can easily flip and serve dishes.

But this time, CZN Burak's flip did not go according to plan, and the cooking pot was apparently too heavy lift, and the Turkish chef was disappointed and let his head down in front of the audience.

Quickly, fans claimed that he failed to flip the pot due to the mental conditions the chef is facing after the fraud scandal with his father as it has been claimed that he sold his son's name and properties to a foreign businessman.

Other fans shared that the pot looks extremely heavy, and that is the only reason CZN failed to flip it, and that it is not connected in any way to his father.