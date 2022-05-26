  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chef CZN Burak Ensures Fans He is Okay Amid Being Hospitalized

Chef CZN Burak Ensures Fans He is Okay Amid Being Hospitalized

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 26th, 2022 - 01:32 GMT
chef appeared in a new TikTok video
chef appeared in a new TikTok video

Chef CZN Burak ensured his fans that he is perfectly healthy.

The famous Turkish chef appeared in a new TikTok video while in Qatar.

It's been two weeks since CZN worried his fans all over the world after undergoing a secret a surgery of removing a malignant tumor in the head. 

CZN shared a picture on his social media platforms as he was getting ready to enter the operation rumor, but shortly after, he deleted it, it seems clear that he had lost a whole lot of weight, Burak shared a video to his TikTok account asking his followers and fans to pray for him.

@hbm6667

بوراك يطمنكم على صحتة وقريبا بيفتح بقطر

♬ الصوت الأصلي - Alfarss

A user on TikTok has shared a video while meeting up with the famous chef, the user asked about the chef's current health, Burak said in Arabic: 'Hello everyone, we are currently in Qatar, I am very happy and doing good thank god.''

''I am perfectly fine thank you everyone for everything''. Burak then confirmed that he will soon be opening a restaurant in Qatar, adding that he will be serving all types of food in addition to burgers. 

 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...