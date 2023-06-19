Chef Ramzi dies at 52

ALBAWABA - Chef Ramzi Choueiri dies of a heart attack at 52.

A famous Lebanese chef, known as Chef Ramzi died on Sunday evening. The famous cook suffered a severe heart attack.

Ramzi was known for his cooking show that aired on Future TV in the '90s, and the chef intentionally became a kitchen icon and inspired many after him.

In 1998, he released his first cookbook and sold more than 650,000 copies.

The news of the chef's death was announced on his official Instagram page, where a post was shared of the late cook, and the caption read: "We are sorry to inform you that Chef Ramzi Choueiri passed away today, Sunday 18th June 2023, in Beirut, Lebanon. We thank you all for keeping him in your prayers and thoughts."

