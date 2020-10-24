Chelsea Handler Will Pay 50 Cent's Taxes if Rapper Votes for Biden

Chelsea Handler has offered to pay her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent’s taxes if he votes for Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

The 45-year-old comedian and actress dated 50 Cent for a few months back in 2010, and has reached out to her former flame - whom she has remained friendly with ever since their split - to offer a monetary incentive for his vote in the US election.

50 Cent recently announced he was voting for current president Donald Trump this year after seeing the proposed tax plan of his political rival Joe Biden, even though the 45-year-old rapper claimed Trump “doesn’t like black people”.

The exchange between 50 and Chelsea began when she replied to a tweet about his comments on the election and wrote: “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”



To which he then added: “oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp (sic)”

And in response, Chelsea jokingly told him she would pay his taxes on his behalf so that he could vote for Joe Biden without the potential financial worries.

She tweeted: “Hey f*****! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f*****! Remember? (sic)”

As of the time of writing, 50 has not responded to Chelsea’s generous offer.

The news comes after the ‘Candy Shop’ hitmaker shared a post on Instagram earlier this week, in which he bemoaned the proposed tax rates that could be imposed if Joe Biden wins the election next month.

He wrote at the time: “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62[percent] are you out of ya f****** mind. (sic)”