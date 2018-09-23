Cher Admits She Has 'Never Been a Huge Cher Fan'

Cher finds acting to be a straightforward challenge (Source: cher - Instagram)

Cher felt an "outsider" when she was growing up.

The 72-year-old performer has gone on to find huge success in the music and acting worlds but admitted that the feeling of not belonging has never left her.

Speaking to Australia's Courier Mail's Confidential, she confessed: "I felt like an outsider when I was growing up. I didn't really fit in. I didn't really want to try to fit in. You never really forget it, no matter how successful you become. No matter what, you always have empathy and know what it is like to feel different."

Meanwhile, Cher recently admitted she has "never been a huge Cher fan", despite being one of the music industry's best-known talents.

Asked to recall when she started to feel confident as a singer, she confessed: "I never feel confident. Off and on, I've felt good about my singing. But I've never been a huge Cher fan. I like doing it more than hearing it. So except for a couple of albums..."

Asked to name her best Cher album, she told The New York Times newspaper: "It's probably between 'Believe' and a highly underrated album called 'Closer to the Truth'. There's not a bad cut on either one of them. I've made millions of albums, and most of them are absolutely no good. But some of them aren't bad."

By contrast, Cher finds acting to be a straightforward challenge and says working in a film studio is easier than performing on a stage.

After it was suggested that acting is hard work, the 'Mamma Mia 2' star said: "It didn't feel that way to me. Also, I didn't have to look at an audience. My whole life, I had to look out at the audience and go: 'How am I doing? Do you like this?'

"But when you act, you only have to look at the other actors. You just have to trust them and find a way to become this other thing."