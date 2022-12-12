Cher's mom passes away at 96

ALBAWABA - singer Cher took to her social media to announce that her mother Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96.

Cher simply tweeted: ''Mom is gone'' alongside a sad face emoji.

According to Variety, Georgia suffered pneumonia earlier this year and was admitted to the hospital after facing some recurring health struggles, however, the cause and time of death of the singer's mom has not been reported yet.

Holt was a singer-songwriter, actor and model best known for her roles in ''The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet'', ''I Love Lucy'' and ''Jane Wyman Presents the Fireside Theater.''

Holt was married and divorced six times. She is survived by daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere, and her grandchildren, Chaz Bono and P. Exeter Blue I.