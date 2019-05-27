Chez Yemma by INKED

Published May 27th, 2019 - 09:24 GMT
Chez Yemma is INKED’s latest experiential dining concept

Chez Yemma, INKED’s latest experiential dining concept, invites guests on a culinary journey down memory lane. It takes its name from "Yemma," one of the words for “mother” in Arabic.

This latest pop-up speaks to that moment when an object, scent, colour or pattern evokes a strong sense of nostalgia. Like that, Chez Yemma will play upon the childhood memories – from culture to family – of its guests over a home-style Iftar. Enjoy a five-course menu featuring traditional North African recipes, which includes hot and cold beverages.

Based in Alserkal Avenue, INKED is an experimental dining destination that creates bespoke culinary pop-ups. Each event explores unique themes, regions and stories to bring foodies a creative and memorable experience.

Date 30 May - 02 June 2019
Category Lifestyle , Community
Venue INKED, Alserkal Avenue
Telephone +971 50 845 1359
Ticket price AED285
Admission Doors open 6:30pm
Website http://inked.ae/experience/chez-yemma/

 

