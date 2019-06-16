Chieftain's Ceilidh

Published June 16th, 2019 - 08:52 GMT
Dance into the summer at the Chieftain's Ceilidh, a lively Scottish celebration with traditional folk music, singing and dancing.
Dance into the summer at the Chieftain's Ceilidh, a lively Scottish celebration with traditional folk music, singing and dancing.

Dance into the summer at the Chieftain's Ceilidh, a lively Scottish celebration with traditional folk music, singing and dancing. The Veritable Ceilidh Club, a Glasgow ceilidh band, will keep you on your toes all through the night at The H Hotel. Start your night with complimentary refreshments followed by three hours of food and entertainment. Scottish or not, this fun and festive celebration invites all to enjoy an evening of high spirits hosted by the Scottish Association.

Date 21 June 2019
Category Community , Live Entertainment
Venue The H Dubai
Telephone +971 4 345 8979
Ticket price AED495
Admission 7pm
Website https://www.scotsindubai.com/chieftains-ceilidh/

 

Tags:DubaiTo do in DubaiVisit dubai

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now