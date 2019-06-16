Dance into the summer at the Chieftain's Ceilidh, a lively Scottish celebration with traditional folk music, singing and dancing. The Veritable Ceilidh Club, a Glasgow ceilidh band, will keep you on your toes all through the night at The H Hotel. Start your night with complimentary refreshments followed by three hours of food and entertainment. Scottish or not, this fun and festive celebration invites all to enjoy an evening of high spirits hosted by the Scottish Association.

Date 21 June 2019 Category Community , Live Entertainment Venue The H Dubai Telephone +971 4 345 8979 Ticket price AED495 Admission 7pm Website https://www.scotsindubai.com/chieftains-ceilidh/