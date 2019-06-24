Childish Gambino and Beyonce Sing in New 'Lion King' Trailer

Disney released a new teaser for The Lion King Sunday, featuring pop star Beyonce and rapper Donald Glover singing Elton John's song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?"

The recording artists lend their voices to feline mates Nala and Simba in the photo-real, animated remake of the 1994 cartoon classic.





With a vocal cast that also includes Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, John Kani and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the new version is due in theaters on July 19.

Sunday's preview showed Simba sitting beside his father Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones,) learning life lessons. Beyonce and Glover can be heard singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" in the background.

They are not seen on screen and their animal characters aren't performing the tune. Towards the end of the video Nala and Simba are spotted cuddling on the top of a mountain.

Jones played Mufasa in the original film, which counted Matthew Broderick, Moira Kelly, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ernie Sabella, Robert Guillaume, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and Rowan Atkinson among its stars.

No one other than Jones participated in the 2019 remake.