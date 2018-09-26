Childish Gambino Ends His Concert Early Due To Foot Injury

'This is America Tour' is Gambino's Last Tour (Source: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock )

Childish Gambino had to cut short his Dallas concert on Sunday night (23.09.18) after suffering a suspected foot injury.



The 'This Is America' hitmaker - the music moniker of Donald Glover Jr. - is said to have left the American Airlines Center stage 30 minutes before his 'This is America Tour' show was due to end and didn't return.





An official at the venue told TMZ that the singer had broken his foot, and a concert-goer claimed he was attempting a dance move when he hurt himself.



Audience members were said to be confused about whether he was returning for an encore, because he didn't play hits 'Redbone' and '3005' before exiting the stage.



Radio DJ Kevin Turner wrote: "A security guard at Childish Gambino said "change of plans". The show ended without them playing Sober, 3005, Sweatpants, and Redbone so naturally most of the crowd is p***ed and also confused. I thought it was a great show but I love the "Awaken, My Love" album. (sic)"



One fan tweeted: "Childish Gambino apparently hurt his foot mid concert and dipped out. Everyone is so confused but I've been sitting in my seat for 20 minutes cause I think it's all a trick to see who the true fans are.. (sic)"



Another shared: "#ChildishGambino went so hard in Dallas, he hurt his foot and ended the show without an encore. I'm not even mad. The show was fantastic! You guys aren't ready for his last album. Heal up, @donaldglover! Thanks for the experience! (sic)"



It has also been claimed he may have aggravated a pre-existing injury after Gambino is said to have arrived for a performance in Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday (21.09.18) in a wheelchair and leg brace.



Earlier this month, Gambino told fans at his Atlanta concert this would be his last ever tour.



He said: "If you're at this show know that it's the last Gambino tour ever. This is not a concert. This is f***ing church."