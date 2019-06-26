Children’s Summer Camps by Emaar

Emaar Entertainment, the parent company to many of Dubai’s top family attractions, is hosting adventurous summer camps for children this summer. From Kidzania to Dig It, find out all that children can do for a productive and fun time.



KidZania Zummer Camp (7 July - 29 August)

Children can explore and pursue their passions in art, science, fashion, sports or business workshops. Classes are designed for children ages four to 16.



Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo Junior Biologist (7 July - 29 August)

Budding marine biologists will get a taste of aquatic wildlife during this camp on ocean conservation and marine animals. It includes hands-on activities, including feeding the animals. Classes are designed for children ages seven to 12.



Dig It Summer Camp at The Springs Souk (30 June - 5 September)

Make learning fun for children with interactive activities at Dig It. Here, little ones can make slime, sand bottle art and crafts while playing constructive games for entertainment-packed weeks.

Date 30 June - 05 September 2019 Category Family , Experiences Venue Various locations Telephone +971 4 449 1991 Ticket price KidZania Zummer Camp: AED950

Aquarium & Underwater Zoo: 600

Dig It: AED700/week, AED170/day Admission KidZania Zummer Camp: 8:30am-3pm

Aquarium & Underwater Zoo: 8:30am-3pm

Dig It: 9am-1pm Website https://dubai.kidzania.com/en-ae/pages/zummercamp