'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is Set to Come Back This April
Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to premiere April 5 (Source: sabrinanetflix / Instagram )
Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to premiere April 5 on Netflix, the streaming service announced.
Based on the Archie Comics, the horror-drama features Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch, and Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as her aunts Zelda and Hilda.
A 45-second teaser released Saturday shows Sabrina trying on different clothes, dancing in a club, going to school, facing down a werewolf and lighting a match as a voice behind her urges her to "do it" before the debut date of the second season is revealed.
A holiday special called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale is scheduled to debut Dec. 14.
