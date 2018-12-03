'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' is Set to Come Back This April

Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to premiere April 5 (Source: sabrinanetflix / Instagram )

Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to premiere April 5 on Netflix, the streaming service announced.

Based on the Archie Comics, the horror-drama features Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch, and Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as her aunts Zelda and Hilda.