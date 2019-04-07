Chinua Hawk at The Fridge

This warehouse-turned-concert venue attracts artists from diverse genres and backgrounds to share unique music with local audiences.

Atlanta’s Chinua Hawk arrives in Dubai for the second show in The Fridge Concert Series. The singer-songwriter is all about acoustic driven soul, using slow melodies to create immersive, intimate tunes. For the first time, Hawk will perform a concert entirely featuring songs from his repertoire of original music.



Joining him during the evening is Jerome Deligero, a smooth singer inspired by jazz, indie, folk and RnB. Catch him perform a diverse set list of tracks, from indie originals and pop covers to jazz classics, bound to have you singing along.



Date 15 April 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 347 7793 Ticket price Standard: AED50

Under 21: AED30

Under 13: Free Admission 8-9:30pm Website https://www.thefridgedubai.com/

