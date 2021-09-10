Chloe Ferry in Need of Some Rest and Relaxation

She kept fans up to date via her Instagram Stories with her wild night out at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

And Chloe Ferry, 26, was in need of some rest and relaxation on Friday as she enjoyed a spa day at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel the morning after.

The Geordie Shore star posed in a skimpy bikini as she went for a swim, showing off her sensational figure on social media.

The television personality showed off her ample assets in a black string bikini top as she sat with her arms on the side of the pool.

Resting in the water, her shapely posterior was accentuated by her high waisted blue bikini bottoms which left her thighs on show.

The beauty's body art was visible above her taut stomach and across the top of her leg as she relaxed in the warm water.

Chloe had her brunette hair tied up behind her head as she turned and posed for another snap while displaying her curvaceous figure.

The star put her jaw-dropping cleavage on display the evening before on the red carpet of the NTAs as she opted to go braless in a glamorous beaded dress.

Chloe worked her angles on the red carpet and showcased her ample assets in the golden embellished gown.

The reality star wore her long chestnut tresses in stylish waves and pulled out all the stops for the event in a full face of glamorous makeup.

The Geordie Shore star enjoyed a second wind of energy as she stepped out in the early hours in a thigh-skimming black mini dress.

Chloe showcased impressive stamina as she headed back out in the bodycon dress which featured a low cut scoop neck line and a crossover strap detail.

The reality star completed her late night look with a matching mini bag and a pair of quilted mules as she prepared to hit the town once more.