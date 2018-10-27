Chloe Ferry Will Adjust her Tattoo to 'Ham' if She Splits With Sam Gowland

(Chloe Ferry/ Instagram)

Chloe Ferry will change her tattoo to say "ham" if she splits with Sam Gowland.

The 23-year-old reality star - who has been dating Sam since he joined the cast of 'Geordie Shore' last year - has already decided how she would remove the 'Sam' tattoo on her wrist if the pair were to go their separate ways.

Speaking to The Sun Online and 'Just Tattoo Of Us' co-host Charlotte Crosby, she said: "I'd change the S so it would be like 'ham' or I could change it to 'salmonella'. I've seen one on Facebook where the belly button was like a bum hole.

But every single tattoo I have is f***ing s***e. Every single one, not one of them is good. I have one on my leg that's not spelt right, I've got a chicken on my finger. Never spelt 'nerer', all the punctuation is wrong."

This confession comes just days after rumours surfaced that the pair had split.

The curvaceous babe has posted four consecutive emotionally distressed tweets about feeling "low" and needing to concentrate on herself, which led her followers to conclude she's separated from Sam.

She posted: "When someone can leave you when your feeling so low about your self they are not worth it!! ..

Sometimes in life you just need to take a step away and just think about your self ... Crazy how everything can be so perfect and the next it's all gone so quickly time for new starts in life (sic)"

Despite speculation, Sam quickly cleared up the issue and insisted the tweets were about a row not a split.