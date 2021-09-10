Chloe Sims Showcases Her Incredible Figure in Elegant White Dress

Chloe Sims showcased her incredible figure in an elegant white dress as she joined her co-stars for another day of filming for The Only Way is Essex on Wednesday.

The reality star, 39, strode down the street in Brentwood in a slinky white dress and silver cowboy boots ahead of another day of Essex drama.

Chloe pulled out all the stops to ensure she looked as glamorous as ever as she slipped into the figure-hugging dress for the show's 29th series.

Chloe turned heads as she worked her angles on the pavement in the plunging cowl neck dress.

She kept off the chill by shrugging on a statement silver biker jacket over her maxi dress which perfectly matched her metallic boots.

The reality star went full glam with lashings of lip liner and curled her caramel tresses into loose waves.

She accessorised with a white mini bag and a silver pendant necklace and matching cuff bracelets as she completed her look for the day of filming.

And fashionista Chloe wasn't done pulling out the style stops then as she later swapped into a cropped olive blazer and cream tassel-edged jeans.

She channeled boho chic in a large white hat and silver hoop earrings as she forewent a bra in a lightweight white cami top.

Chloe was joined for the day of filming by her sister Demi who looked similarly stylish in a grafatti print bomber jacket.

Demi showcased her edgy sense of style as she plaited her peroxide locks into two small plaits that framed her face.

She paired her eye-catching jacket, which featured colourful drawings of clowns, with a pair of ripped knee jeans and enviable Versace mules.

The 25-year-old tucked a white panelled bodysuit into her trousers to complete the look and acentuated her features with lip liner and mascara.

And Frankie Sims didn't fail to keep up with her sister's fashion forward ensemble as she stepped out in white tracksuit bottoms and a top with one sleeve missing.

The brunette beauty pouted in a cherry red lipstick that matched her quilted handbag and red heels.

Meanwhile, Yazmin Oukhellou looked very chic in a white blazer dress with gold buttons up the side.

She paired the smart ensemble with gold heels and flicked her raven tresses over her shoulder as she smized for cameras in the sunshine.

TOWIE favourite Amy Childs was also in attendance in a lime green thigh-skimming shirt dress and nude stilettos.

The star wore glamorous oversized shades for the appearance and styled her red tresses in large bouncy waves.

And James Locke cut a dapper figure as he layered a check blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans and slipped on some New Balance trainers.

TOWIE favourite Amy Childs was also in attendance in a lime green thigh-skimming shirt dress and nude stilettos.

The star wore glamorous oversized shades for the appearance and styled her red tresses in large bouncy waves.

And James Locke cut a dapper figure as he layered a check blazer over a white T-shirt and jeans and slipped on some New Balance trainers.

The filming comes after Chloe weighed in on the mass cull of stars that took place ahead of TOWIE's new series.

Chloe told The Sun of the cast cull: 'I think it’s how open you are and need to be. I don't think the difference between the cast who have left and the cast who have stayed is anything to do with being legends. I think it's how much you’re willing to share; how raw you're willing to be.

'A lot of the cast who have left had private relationships off TOWIE and that doesn't really work because you have to share everything. I’ve been an open book and shared the ups and all the downs - and there’s been a lot of them.'

The likes of Chloe Meadows, Courtney Green, Harry Lee, Harry Derbidge, Clelia Theodorou, Tom McDonnell and Kelsey Stratford were all told they wouldn't be coming back to the series, which Chloe joined in its second season in 2011.

Asked whether she was nervous about facing the chop, Chloe said: 'Of course not. I knew I was coming back. I’m Chloe Sims. You’re joking. I’ve been here for 11 years. I wasn’t scared about the cull, let’s put it that way!'