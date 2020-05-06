Chris Brown and Young Thug Release New Music Project Together

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Chris Brown turned 31 this Tuesday and decided to gift his fans with a new mixtape entitled 'Slime & B' alongside American Rapper Young Thug.'

The 'Fine China' hitmaker previously teased the new music on his Instagram Saying 'the new album will drop on the 5th day of the 5th month.'

It is not the first time the duo collaborate together on music projects; as Chris brown released 'High End' back in 2017 featuring Young Thug.

'Slime & B' has 13 tracks in total and features an ensemble cast of guest stars, including appearances from Future, Major 9, Gunna, Too $hort, E-40, Lil Duke and HoodyBaby.

Both singers confirmed via their social media accounts that the new project is out now on all platforms.

'Me and my brother @chrisbrownofficial did something special for you guys since this virus has everyone down.. Hope you like it lots' Young Thug captioned the post on Instagram

Brown also captioned a post her shared with '#SLIMENB is available on all platforms NOW! @thuggerthugger1 Link In BIO THANK YOU TEAM BREEZY FOR ALLOWING US TO CREATE SOMETHING THAT HOPEFULLY GETS YOU SMILING , LOVING, AND LIVING! HAPPY TEAMBREEZY DAY!'