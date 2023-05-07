  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Chris Brown Jumped Usher at Las Vegas Party

Chris Brown Jumped Usher at Las Vegas Party

Published May 7th, 2023 - 11:22 GMT
Chris Brown Jumped Usher at Las Vegas Party
Neither Usher, Brown, or Taylor have confirmed the story. 

ALBAWABA - Chris Brown’s 34th birthday party reportedly ended bloody. 

According Hollywood Unlocked, a fight happened at Chris Brown's birthday party on Friday which took place at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

Reportedly, the fight happened when a visibly intoxicated Brown acted in a disrespectfully toward Teyana Taylor, and Usher, who was an attendee at the party tried to calm the singer down, and Brown called Usher a coward. 

Events escalated leading to Brown and his body guards to allegedly jump Ushers, resulting in Usher getting a bloody nose. 

Neither Usher, Brown, or Taylor have confirmed the story. 

 

Tags:Usherchris brown

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...