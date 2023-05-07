Chris Brown Jumped Usher at Las Vegas Party

ALBAWABA - Chris Brown’s 34th birthday party reportedly ended bloody.

According Hollywood Unlocked, a fight happened at Chris Brown's birthday party on Friday which took place at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

Reportedly, the fight happened when a visibly intoxicated Brown acted in a disrespectfully toward Teyana Taylor, and Usher, who was an attendee at the party tried to calm the singer down, and Brown called Usher a coward.

Events escalated leading to Brown and his body guards to allegedly jump Ushers, resulting in Usher getting a bloody nose.

Neither Usher, Brown, or Taylor have confirmed the story.