Chris Brown Reveals His Newborn Son's Name

Published December 15th, 2019 - 07:54 GMT
The Indigo artist has seen troubled former relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran
Highlights
The boy is named Aeko (pronounced Echo) Catori Brown

On Wednesday, he shared the first photo of son Aeko Catori Brown. 

But on Friday, Chris Brown shared the first snap of his son's face, followed by a series of photos that allowed fans to see a softer side of the star. 

The singer, who was present for his son's birth, also shared a series of intimate snaps from his little one's arrival. 

'“BABY AEKO ',' wrote Chris, beneath a photo of his son.

In the standalone shot, the star's child is calmly resting in a striped onesie. 

Following the single post, Chris shared a carousel of images that showed sweet moments between the Say Goodbye talent and his child's mother, Ammika Harris, 26.

In one photo, the Grammy-winner rested his face on Ammika, as she held his hand. In another, he carefully cradled his newborn in his hand. 

Ammika took to Instagram Stories to share a video of little Aeko. 

Playing in the background was a modern take on the classic Elvis song, Can't Help Falling in Love. 

On Wednesday, Chris initially celebrated his new arrival via his Instagram by sharing a photo of himself holding the little boy's foot.  

The child was also born on a Wednesday, with the singer celebrating the news by posting the date - 11-20-19 - to his Instagram Stories. 

Model Harris, 26, shared the news on her own Instagram Stories, with a heart emoji and the words: 'I was in love, when I first saw you.'

This is a second child for Brown, who has a five-year-old daughter, Royalty, with former fling Nia Guzman. 

The pregnancy news was revealed earlier this summer in a cryptic Instagram comment posted by No Guidance Brown.

Although news of the pregnancy with Harris first broke in June, fans caught on as early as May.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

