Chris Evans to Star in 'Infinite'

Captain America star Chris Evans is being eyed to star in director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming adaptation of novel The Reincarnationist Papers titled Infinite.

Evans is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures to star in the film which is being penned by Ian Shorr.

The thriller will follow a group people who have been reincarnated over centuries. The group, in order to protect the planet from an evil mastermind, needs to enlist the help of a man who suffers from schizophrenia and is haunted by memories of past lives.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and John Zaozirny are producing with Rafi Crohn executive producing. The Reincarnationist Papers, from author D. Eric Maikranz, was released in 2009.

Evans will be seen once again as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, set to arrive in theaters on April 26.

The actor is also attached to star in Netflix drama The Devil All the Time alongside his Avengers co-star Tom Holland.