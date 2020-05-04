  1. Home
Chris Hemsworth Appreciates Fans Who Watched 'Extraction'

Published May 4th, 2020 - 05:58 GMT
Chris Hemsworth is thanking viewers for watching his new Netflix movie, "Extraction."

Chris Hemsworth thanked viewers this weekend in an Instagram video for watching his new Netflix original movie, Extraction.

"Hey, what's up guys? I hope you're doing well," the action-thriller's star said in Saturday's post.

"I just want to say a massive 'thank you' to everyone who checked out Extraction. You've made it the No. 1 film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing," he added.

"On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The streaming service tweeted Friday: "EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix -- with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!"

Hemsworth, who is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously worked with the Russos on Avengers movies.

 

Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

