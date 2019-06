Chris Hemsworth Reveals That Will Smith Inspired His Acting Career

The 35-year-old Australian actor spoke of his admiration for Smith, 50, while promoting the spin-off sequel Men In Black: International wearing a black three-piece suit.





'I was 14 when the first one came out,' said Hemsworth who rose to fame portraying superhero Thor in Marvel Studios blockbusters.

Hemsworth said he got 'swept up' in the 1997 original Men In Black with its 'unique blend of police thriller and comedy with sci-fi'.

'It was my introduction to Will Smith, the world's biggest movie star,' he added.

'I remember thinking that I wanted to inhabit that world and the universe those guys were creating,' Hemsworth said.

'He was one of my biggest heroes, still is!' Hemsworth added prompting host Fallon, 44, to ask if they've ever met.

Hemsworth said they met once at an MTV event, but only had a brief exchange.

The actor said that MIB: International was not a reboot of the popular franchise that has earned $1.6 billion between the first three movies.

'We're continuing on with what those guys have done so beautifully,' he said in reference to Smith and his Men In Black franchise co-star Tommy Lee Jones, 72.

Hemsworth said the spin-off moves the action to a global stage with scenes in London, Paris, Morocco, Sahara Desert and Italy.

The Marvel star also shared a video that was shot in his trailer while filming Avengers: Endgame.

Hemsworth said he was getting into character for his obese, depressed Thor character and wondered what he would be into.

The video clip showed fat Thor playing guitar and singing the melancholy Johnny Cash song Hurt.

Hemsworth during a game of True Confessions with Fallon and his Men In Black: International co-star Kumail Nanjiani, 41, said that his first job was cleaning out breast pumps.

Fallon and Nanjiani had to guess if he was being truthful and both believed he was lying.

'It was the truth,' Hemsworth said explaining that he worked for a pharmacy as a teenager that rented them out.

Men In Black: International is scheduled to be released Friday in theaters.

The original Men In Black earned $589.4 million at the worldwide box office.