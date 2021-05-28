Chris Pratt: Katherine Schwarzenegger is My Hero

Chris Pratt has hailed his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, as his “hero” following the birth of their daughter.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star and the 31-year-old author welcomed Lyla Maria into the world last August, and Chris – who also has nine-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris – has now praised the way Katherine handled being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: "[Katherine] got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough.

“You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard. It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress.



“But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."

Chris and Katherine welcomed their daughter nine months ago, and announced the news with a sweet post on Instagram.

Both parents shared the same caption, which read: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

The baby's middle name is a nod to Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, who has the author with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And Maria commented on the announcement at the time: "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!! (sic)”