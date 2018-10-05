Chris Pratt Romancing Daughter of Hollywood Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger (Twitter)

Chris Pratt and his new beau Katherine Schwarzenegger are "inseparable".

The 39-year-old actor has been romancing the daughter of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger since June, and it has been claimed their relationship is going from strength to strength, as the pair love to spend time with one another.

An insider said: "The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable. They just love each other's company and have so much in common.

"They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven."

The 'Jurassic World' actor previously introduced his 28-year-old beau to his five-year-old son Jack, whom he has with his estranged wife Anna Faris, and the insider adds he's still "dedicated to co-parenting" despite working on a new romance.

The source added: "Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he's a huge support to Anna. Their break wasn't easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine."

Chris and Anna went their separate ways in August last year after eight years of marriage, and still "communicate", although there's no chance of a reconciliation as Chris is "very much in love" with Katherine.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Chris and Anna are going to continue to communicate, and Chris and Katherine seem very much in love. They are all adults and are truly a good group of people."

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and the author are such a "good fit", that their friends wouldn't be surprised if they got engaged in the near future.

An insider said last month: "They're such a great fit together. It's only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn't be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris' family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa."