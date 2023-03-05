Chris Rock says he watched Emancipation to see Smith being whipped

ALBAWABA - Chris Rock joked that he watched the movie Emancipation just to see Will Smith being 'whipped'.

During Chris Rock's new standup special, the comedian expressed that he was watching the movie Emancipation, and he enjoyed it for the fact that Will Smith was being assaulted on screen.

Rock said: "the other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch Will Smith getting whipped." He then shared that he was a fan of the actor, recalling that he rooted for the actor his whole life.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage...people who are in the know, know that s*** had nothing to do with me."

This comes after almost a year ago, when Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars about how she keeps her head shaved due to her alopecia disorder.

Smith took to the stage to slap the comedian on air and in front of the attendees, Smith returned to his chair calmly after the slap and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Soon after the incident, The Fresh Prince of Bell Air actor got banned from any academy-related events for ten years.