Chris Rock slams Meghan Markle in new special

ALBAWABA - Comedian Chris Rock threw shade at Meghan Markle in new stand-up special on Saturday night.

Chris Rock slammed Meghan Markle in his new Netflix comedy special, as he mentioned her infamous interview with media personality Oprah Winfrey.

During the Winfrey interview, Markle opened up about how she felt like an outsider from the member of the Royal family, as she claimed they were being racist towards her, saying that one member of the family questioned how dark-skinned her baby would be.

And in Rock's stand-up show, he rebuked Markle's claims of racism, and said said it wa not racism, it was some "in-law sh*t."

He then added that even black people want to know what skin color her and Prince Harry's baby would have.

Chris Rock on Meghan Markle 😂



I said this and got dragged



Whatever race you see yourself as everyone asks - will the baby have blue eyes or brown, blond or black hair, will it be light or dark - especially if the baby will be mixed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/al5BetTifo — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) March 5, 2023

Rock said: "Like who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady, just complaining, like didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery They're so racist, they're so racist."

He continued to mock her as he shared: "Some of that sh*t she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law sh*t."

"Sometimes it's just some in-law sh*t because she's complaining, I'm like 'What the f*ck is she talking about?'"

'"Oprah, they're so racist they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be, I'm like, 'That's not racist, because even black people want to know how brown the baby going to be.'"

"because you've got to know what kind of black child you going to get, I know what she's going through, I know what Meghan Markle's going through."

"I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard - but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her black in-laws. Now that sh*t is really hard."

"If you black and you wanted to be accepted by your white in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody."