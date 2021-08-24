Chrissy Teigen Does The Extreme to Find Her Pet Hamster

The author rescued her family's pet hamster, Peanut Butter, from inside the walls of her Beverly Hills home after the beloved hamster went missing for three days.

Teigen took to Instagram to share the process of looking for the pet, ''"Yeah, there is a whole in the wall. There's wires, She's using it like a rope to climb."

Teigen wrote “No idea the plan here,” the former model channeled a floral robe, she appeared to be cutting a hole high up on the wall using either a chisel or a screwdriver.

After analyzing the area, she discovered the hamster was found trapped and started making a hole through the wood. Finally, after some time and effort Peanut Butter was saved.

Someone helping the former model said "It's okay, Peanut Butter. We're coming."

Chrissy held up seeds to the hole to try to coax Peanut Butter out, before holding up her plastic hamster ball to the hole, so the critter could scurry out to safety and into the ball.''

Recently, Teigen traded her waist-length extensions for a shoulder-length look. She’s previously played around with wigs in all different colors, from pink to purple.