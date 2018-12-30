Chrissy Teigen Feels Grateful as She Wishes Husband John Legend a Happy Birthday

She and Legend are parents to 2-year-old Luna and 7-month-old son Miles (Source: johnlegend / Instagram )

Chrissy Teigen is feeling grateful for John Legend on his 40th birthday.

The 33-year-old model and television personality voiced her love for Legend, her husband and "best friend," in an Instagram post Friday.

Teigen shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself, Legend and daughter Luna. She and Legend are parents to 2-year-old Luna and 7-month-old son Miles.

"Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man," Teigen captioned the post. "The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it."

"You are one of a kind," she gushed. "I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH."

Legend had similar praise for Teigen while honoring the model at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November.

"I have a career in the music business, but we all know who the star of the family is. She's the heart and soul of the family, too," the singer said of Teigen.

"People love her honesty. Her humor. Her beauty and style. Her passion for food. Her sense of adventure of fun. And they love her big, beautiful heart," he added. "She inspires SO many people and so many women."

Teigen and Legend celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September. Teigen gave an update on baby Miles in an interview with E! News the next month.

"He loves being told he's handsome," the model said of her son. "He really lights up."

"Miles is so reserved -- he's just John. He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball," she gushed.