Chrissy Teigen Masters Jude Benhalim’s Magma Earrings

US model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is a staunch supporter of Arab creative talent it seems — just recently, she was spotted wearing designs from Jacquie Aiche and Zuhair Murad.

This week, the mother-of-two enjoyed a date night with her husband, musician John Legend, and for the occasion wore a pair of gold earrings by Egypt-based jewelry label Jude Benhalim.

Teigen paired the accessories with an oversized Balenciaga blazer worn over a green fringed cocktail dress by The Attico and black Tom Ford sandals.

The 35-year-old opted for Jude Benhalim’s Magma earrings, plucked from the brand’s sustainable Fall 2020 collection, “Eruption.”

Inspired by volcanic eruptions, the lineup features a stunning selection of earrings, necklaces, cuffs and rings in artistically battered gold-plated brass, silver and resin.

The Magma Earrings are created out of brass dipped in 18k gold and boast a matte finish while the jewelry pieces in the collection are meticulously textured to resemble the molten liquid found underneath Earth’s surface.

The look was put together with a little help from Teigen’s longtime stylist Monica Rose, who is responsible for a lot of the head-turning looks worn by some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, including the Kardashian Klan, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, to name a few.

Jude Benhalim is a young Egypt-based designer of Syrian and Libyan descent, who founded her eponymous brand in 2011 when she was only 17-years-old.

Working alongside her mother Rana Alazm, Benhalim's contemporary jewelry brand quickly made a name for itself for its unique, handcrafted pieces.

Today, the Cairo-based jewelry brand enjoys regional and international success and has been spotted on a number of A-listers, including models Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima and Candace Swanepoel, singers Jessie J and Madison Beer, as well as actress Joey King.

What makes Jude Benhalim stand out from other jewelry labels is its humanitarian aspect.

Benhalim employs a small team of marginalized women in Egypt to help with the production of her traditional yet contemporary rings, cuffs, necklaces and chokers, in turn empowering women artisans with job opportunities and a platform to spotlight their talent.

What’s more, the company has pledged to donate 10 percent of every purchase made of the brand’s Pacaya Ear Cuff to funding children’s operations in Egypt’s Al-Nas hospital.