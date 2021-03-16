Chrissy Teigen Says Dua Lipa has Beautiful fingers!

The 35-year-old model lavished praise on the chart-topping pop star during the Grammy Awards, describing Dua - whose eye-catching nails complemented her on-stage outfit - as being "so cute".



She wrote on Twitter: "Dua Lipa’s beautiful fingers deserve an Instagram account. Am I the only one who notices this (sic)"



Prior to that, Chrissy admitted to being wowed by Dua's good looks.



The model - who has more than 13 million Twitter followers - said on the micro-blogging platform: "Dua Lipa [smiling face with hearts emoji] (sic)"



And after Dua's performance at the awards ceremony, Chrissy added: "I looooove this I love her. so cute (sic)"

The London-born star has admitted she felt like a "princess" in her Grammy Awards gown.



The 25-year-old singer walked the red carpet in a high-shine chain metal rainbow-colored Versace gown with a butterfly motif and Dua revealed she loved her outfit.



She shared with People: "This dress was made for me by Versace. I love it. I feel, I feel like a princess in it so yeah, I'm thrilled."



Dua won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her record 'Future Nostalgia' and during her acceptance speech, she spoke of how the record had "changed [her] life".



She said: "'Future Nostalgia' means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways.



"But one thing that I have really come to realise is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered.



"And I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives."