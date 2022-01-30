Christiano Ronaldo Lights Up Dubai's Burj Khalifa for His Girlfriend's Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the world’s tallest building for his beau Georgina Rodriguez's birthday.

The Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo had his girlfriend’s face lit on Burj Khalifa to celebrate her birthday and promote her new Netflix documentary, with a message attached on it 'happy birthday Gio'.

It typically costs about $67,000 to put up an advertisement or promotional message on the facade of the Burj Khalifa.

Christiano shared a video to his Instagram page with a Portuguese caption that reads: 'congratulations my love.'

Georgina will be releasing a new docuseries on Netflix that portrays her rise to fame and the dream life after becoming the athlete's partner.

Rodriguez, who is currently expecting twins shared pictures of her and Ronaldo's family to her Instagram page with the caption: 'Dreams come true'.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter named Alana Martina. In October, they revealed that they were expecting twins — a boy and a girl.