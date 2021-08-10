Christina Applegate Announces She Was Diagnosed With MS

Emmy Award-winner Christina Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis.

The dead to me actress shared the news on her Twitter account, '' Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.'' she tweeted.

She continued “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.

MS, an autoimmune disease, occurs when the immune system begins to attack the sheath that protects nerve fibers, making it difficult for the brain to communicate with the rest of the body. MS often makes it more challenging to walk and move, and for some leads to paralysis in the legs.

More than 2.3 million people have a diagnosis of MS worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis of MS in the US

Applegate has been open about her health struggles, revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008, following a double mastectomy, she had preventive surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2017.

The 49-year-old is known for her roles in, 'Bad Moms', 'Anchorman' sequels, and Vacation.