  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Christina Milian is Expecting Her Second Child

Christina Milian is Expecting Her Second Child

Published July 29th, 2019 - 08:54 GMT
Christina Milian
Milian will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love.
Highlights
U.S. pop music star and actress Christina Milian announced on Instagram Sunday that she is pregnant with her second child.

"New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora," Milian captioned a photo of herself while her boyfriend -- French singer Matt Pokora -- holds a sonogram image of their son or daughter in front of Milian's abdomen.


People.com said Milian also has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet, with her former husband, The Dream.

Milian will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love.

There's no word on when her second child is due or what the baby's gender is.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now