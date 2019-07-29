Christina Milian is Expecting Her Second Child

"New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora," Milian captioned a photo of herself while her boyfriend -- French singer Matt Pokora -- holds a sonogram image of their son or daughter in front of Milian's abdomen.





People.com said Milian also has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet, with her former husband, The Dream.

Milian will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love.

There's no word on when her second child is due or what the baby's gender is.